Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ crosses Rs 150 crore mark in second week

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna-starrer ‘Dishyam 2’ has minted Rs 154.48 crore at the box-office in 12 days since its release.

A statement issued by the makers of the film read: “‘Drishyam 2’ Gets into top gear as it enters the Rs 150 crore club in India only on its Day 12 as it remains rock steady on its second Tuesday and maintains collections of over 5 crore!”

The statement added: “India nets 5.15 crore on its 2nd Tuesday (Day 12) to take the final pan India net to 154.48 crore.”

‘Drishyam 2’, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, has shattered many records since its release.

‘Drishyam’ is based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, also serving as a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, which in turn was adapted from the eponymous 2013 Malayalam film.

