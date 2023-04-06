ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee M Manjrekar, Shantanu Maheshwari signed for ‘Auron Mein Kaha Dam Tha’

NewsWire
0
0

The upcoming film ‘Auron Mein Kaha Dam Tha’ has locked its cast. Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee M Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari have signed the dotted line for the film, which will be directed by Neeraj Pandey.

This film will be Pandey’s first directorial in 5 years after his last ‘Aiyaary’. The film is touted to be a musical journey spanning over a period of 20 years, and is set between 2002 and 2023. Sources have shared that the film will be shot extensively in some exotic locations across the globe.

The film pairs Saiee M Manjrekar with Shantanu Maheshwari of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ fame. Saiee was earlier seen opposite Telugu actor Adivi Sesh in the tri-lingual release ‘Major’, which was based on the life of India’s national hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Tabu and Ajay can be seen in the recently released theatrical film ‘Bholaa’ directed by Ajay himself.

20230406-192203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vikram Bhatt to release his latest music video ‘Jitna Tujhe Chahte...

    Master poet who wove together Hindustani poetry and Hindi film songs...

    Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev, Vidya Malavade join ‘Abhay 3’ cast

    Ranveer Singh credits Govinda with introducing Bollywood to rap