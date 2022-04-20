Ajay Devgn is all geared up for the release of his upcoming directorial and production, ‘Runway 34’, in which he also plays the lead.

Meanwhile the busy star gas already announced his next movie, which is titled Bholaa. On Tuesday evening, April 19, the actor posted the announcement about ‘Bholaa’ on his Twitter and stated that the movie will be released on March 30, 2023. The movie is said to be the official remake of the Tamil movie, ‘Kaithi’. Actress Tabu will be joining Ajay as the lead pair in the movie.

Hi tweet reads, “Proudly announcing my next venture Bholaa, releasing on March 30th, 2023″ The movie is an action-drama and will be directed by Dharmendra Sharma.

Here is the tweet:

Initially this movie was supposed to be released in the first half of 2021 but was delayed due to the pandemic. Eventually the movie went on the floors for production only in January this year. ‘Bholaa’ will be produced by Reliance Entertainment and SR Prakashbabu.

The original Tamil movie, ‘Kaithi’ released in 2019 and it was a thriller-action movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie was about a prisoner (called kaithi in Tamil) played by Tamil actor Karthi who helps out the police force when they are under siege from a band of smugglers.

In exchange for his help the police help him reunite with his daughter. The lead roles in the movie were played by Karthi, Dheena and Narain. The Tamil version too was produced by SR Prakashbabu along with S.R. Prabhu who produced this under the Dream Warrior banner.

The movie was co-produced by Tiruppur Vivek of Vivekanada Pictures. The story for ‘Bholaa’ has been penned by Ameel Keeyan Khan and Sandeep Kelwani. The duo has written the dialogues for the movie as well.