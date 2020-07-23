Ajay Devgn: Warrior Tanaji Malusare must be celebrated even today

Actor Ajay Devgn, who played the legendary Tanaji Malusare in his latest release, says the 17th century Maratha warrior must be celebrated even today.

” ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ is my 100th film. So, it’s a landmark. The film is significant because it’s the story of an unsung hero who played an important part in Indian history,” said Devgn.

“This is a movie that every Indian should watch. I know Tanaji’s bravery and his dedication to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will resonate. He was a warrior who must be celebrated even today,” he added.