Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’ wrapped up, movie to release on March 30

The shooting for actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film ‘Bholaa’ has wrapped up and it is slated to release on March 30 this year.

The makers of the Ajay and Tabu-starrer on Thursday took to Instagram and announced that the shooting of the film has been finished and it is currently in post-production.

“Shooting has wrapped; the post-production frenzy has already begun. Remember, we have a date- March 30th in the theatres,” Ajay Devgn Fiilms posted on its official Instagram page.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn Fiilms, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.

“Bholaa” is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

It reportedly tells the story of an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison and gets trapped in serious situations.

