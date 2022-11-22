While his earlier film ‘Thank God’ tanked at the box office, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has quickly bounced back and has set the cash registers ringing with his recent release ‘Drishyam 2’.

The film collected Rs 15.38 crore on its opening day, and has now registered massive growth over the weekend according to Bollywood Hungama.

‘Drishyam 2’, which sees a new entrant in the form of Akshaye Khanna, witnessed a 40% jump in collections on Day 2 of its release minting Rs 21.59 crore. Keeping up the momentum, it showed 76% growth from its first day with Rs 27.17 crore coming in on Sunday.

Overall, the film has collected Rs 64.14 crore at the box office in its opening weekend.

‘Drishyam 2’ picks up from where its predecessor ended. The first part of the franchise, which released in 2015, follows the story of the Salgaonkar family after they mistakenly murder Sameer “Sam” Deshmukh – the son of Inspector General of Goa Police, Meera Deshmukh (essayed by Tabu).

The subsequent investigation follows Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family as they carefully cover their tracks courtesy of Vijay’s strong cover up skills, which he acquired by watching crime thriller movies (Vijay is a content businessman running a cable TV service in Goa and naturally is a movie buff).

In the end, the case remains unsolved as the police is unable to establish the murder of Sam after he goes missing.

The film released across 4150 screens (domestic 3302 screens + overseas 848 screens) and has been getting a positive response from the audience owing to the strong legacy of its predecessor, which was directed by late director Nishikant Kamat.

20221122-063219