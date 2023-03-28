The teaser of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film ‘Maidaan’ will be attached to his movie ‘Bholaa’, which is set to release on March 30.

Based on a true story, ‘Maidaan’ is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, music is by AR Rahman. The film is all set to release worldwide in theatres on June 23.

Talking about ‘Bholaa’, the film follows the story of a ‘Man on a Mission’ who will go above and beyond every limit to protect his daughter. It traces the life of a man who crosses all hurdles to reach his destination.

‘Bholaa’, which also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Makarand Deshpande and Vineet Kumar, will land in theatres on March 30, 2023.

