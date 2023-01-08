ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman to make his debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s film

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgn is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial action film. As per media reports, he is all set to launch Aaman in his movie. The shooting for this untitled project will be starting soon.

A source close to the production house told Pinkvilla: “Abhishek Kapoor has been willing to explore the action-adventure space for a while now and his next story pushes him in this unchartered territory as a director. He is very excited to take the film on floors. He launches Aaman Devgan with the film, and it’s an exciting space to tap on at this point of time. The film will be produced by Pragya Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala.”

According to the reports, Abhishek needed new and well-established faces and thus he thought of Ajay and Aaman. This will be Ajay’s second time collaboration with Abhishek as earlier he did a cameo in his 2016 film ‘Fitoor’.

“It’s a big scale action adventure and the team is planning to create a certain world for the film. The characters will be presented in a certain way in this unique world of adventures created by Abhishek. The yet untitled film is slated to go on floors in the next few months,” the source added.

On the work front, Abhishek is known for his movies such as ‘Rock On’, ‘Kai Po Che’, ‘Fitoor’, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, ‘Kedarnath’, among others.

20230108-120804

