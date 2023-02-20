ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Ajay Devgn’s NY Foundations makes in-roads in rural education

Bollywood actor-filmmaker-entrepreneur Ajay Devgn has been spearheading various social-work initiatives across the country under the aegis of their social-work wing NY Foundations.

These initiatives include feeding the underprivileged, vaccination camps during the pandemic, paying for medical aid, studies and providing widows in Punjab a means of livelihood.

Recently, NY Foundations tied up with Shri Pradeep Lokhande of Rural Relations, an organisation that is very active on ground zero in over 200 villages across India.

Ajay’s daughter Nysa Devgan, who is keen to work closely in rural areas and also encourage children in primary and secondary schools to get education/recreation benefits, took the initiative to open digital libraries, distribute books and also distribute sports kits to the students of a few schools in and around Virgaon, Ahmednagar district.

Nysa personally interacted with over 200 students and was impressed with their inclination towards studies and sports activities.

