Ajay, Kajol’s son Yug makes rare appearance at airport

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s son Yug was seen making his rare appearance at the airport on Thursday. 

The 13-year-old boy was seen making his way out of the airport along with his bodyguard, while his parents were not present with him.

Yug was seen wearing an all black outfit, t-shirt, joggers and sport shoes. He was carrying a backpack with his phone in one hand.

The little boy can be seen having a fun conversation with his bodyguard, while navigating his way through the paparazzi. Yug was also seen screaming ‘Mumbai’, while caressing his hair.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in gritty courtroom drama ‘The Trial’ as Noyonika Sengupta. She next has ‘Do Patti’ and ‘Sarzameen’ in her kitty.

Ajay has ‘Maidaan’, ‘Singham Again’, and ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ in the pipeline.

