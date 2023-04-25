SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Ajinkya Rahane named in India’s squad for WTC final against Australia

NewsWire
0
2

Senior batter Ajinkya Rahane was on Tuesday named in India’s squad for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, which is scheduled to be played from June 7 to 11 at The Oval.

Rahane, who has been out from Team India for a while, is having a sensational run at IPL 2023 for Chennai Super Kings. He has scored 209 runs in five matches so far, at an average of 52.25 and a strike-rate of 199.04.

With Shreyas Iyer out injured, the selectors have given Rahane another chance, based on his IPL performances.

Meanwhile, there is no place for Suryakumar Yadav, who has been not able to impress in Test cricket so far.

India’s Test squad WTC final:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

20230425-112408

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    That was a crazy last over in the end: Team Abu...

    IND v SA, 4th T20I: Avesh, Karthik star in India’s 82-run...

    CLOSE-IN: Indian women’s cricket — Rising to the Kaur

    Australia, S.Africa teams hosted by PM Albanese ahead of Sydney Test