Chennai Super Kings cricketer Ajinkya Rahane visited the Super Kings Academy at Kamala Niketan Montessori School here, which will begin coaching classes from April 2023.

In an event at the school, Rahane spoke about the importance of developing cricket in different parts of the country and more.

“We all know Chennai Super Kings has been backing and promoting youngsters and giving them possibilities to express their talent. I would like to congratulate Super Kings Academy and Kamala Niketan School for this wonderful academy. I am sure this academy will help all the kids to pursue their talent. Personally, for me when I started, I was seven. I started my career in Mumbai. So, academies like this will help young talents to grow from strength to strength, achieve their goals and

dreams. I am sure players from here will go on to play for India,” said Rahane.

“I think as a player it is important to express your talent and play your game. What I have learnt from the coaches is – as a player you should learn from everyone.

My suggestion to all the kids and all the players is that play with passion, give your best, listen and respect everyone. And to all the coaches, I feel that you should allow all players to play their game. Don’t try to interfere every time. I think it’s important to give freedom to your players and allow

them to play their natural game. Spreading cricket across districts.”

The Super Kings academy will be a high-class facility with 8 pitches (3 turf, 3 matting and 2 concrete) and floodlights enabling school students to practice at the night.

