National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the Russia-Ukraine war on Thursday, informed the Indian Embassy in Russia.

Doval is in Moscow to attend a meeting on multilateral security in Afghanistan.

The Indian Embassy in Russia, on Twitter said that Doval had a comprehensive discussion on bilateral and regional issues during the meeting with President Putin.

It was also agreed upon to continue working towards the implementation of the strategic partnership of India-Russia.

Doval reached Russia on his two-day official visit on Wednesday.

