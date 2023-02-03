INDIA

Ajit Pawar ‘advises’ new MLC Satyajeet Tambe to return to Congress fold

Soon after Congress rebel Satyajeet Tambe won the Nashik Graduates Constituency polls as an Independent candidate, Maharashtra’s Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Friday “advised” him to patch up and return to his Congress party.

Speaking to media persons, the NCP leader suggested that with the elections over, Tambe – placed under suspension for six years by the Congress for anti-party activities in January – should now discuss his issues with senior leaders and his family members to take an appropriate decision.

Pawar felt that Tambe – who won as an independent with Bharatiya Janata Party’s backing, trouncing Maha Vikas Aghadi-backed Shubhangi Patil – could hammer out the issues with his father, senior Congressman Sudhir Tambe, who was suspended last month, and also his father-in-law, Balasaheb Thorat, the Congress Legislature Party leader.

On his part, Tambe Jr. commented that he would have loved to be elected as a Congressman but has not taken any decision on his future course of politics, whether he would join the BJP or toy with other options.

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule maintained a cautiously neutral stance stating that it would be upto Tambe to take a decision if he wants to join the BJP or not.

Pawar also revealed that earlier, NCP President Sharad Pawar had batted for a ticket to Tambe Jr. and even called up Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in this regard.

He said the Congress should now show a generous heart, brush aside the bitter developments of the past one months and consider a rapprochement with Tambe, though the Congress has not reacted to the unsolicited counseling from the MVA ally.

The MVA was in high spirits after bagging 3 seats of the five MLC biennial polls, while one went to independent Tambe and one went to the BJP.

