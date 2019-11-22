Ajit Pawar gets clean chit in irrigation scam cases

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday gave a clean chit in some of cases allegedly involving Maharstra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, official sources said here.

The ACB has closed the investigations into at least nine cases in which Ajit Pawar was allegedly involved – though it is not clear if he was directly named on the first day of the new government taking office, 48 hours after it was sworn-in early on Saturday.

These nine cases pertain to big and small irrigation projects in Washim, Yavatmal, Amravati and Buldhana of the Vidarbha region, according to a notification issued by the ACB, Mumbai.

The cases, among others, collectively known as the Rs 70,000 crore ‘irrigation scam’ were allegedly perpetrated around 10 years ago and had created a massive political furore in the past, with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, Aam Aadmi Party and others raising it regularly.

–IANS

qn/kr