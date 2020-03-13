Ajit Pawar is ‘proxy CM’ says Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday indirectly targeted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray by calling Ajit Pawar a ‘proxy CM’.

Pawar is the Deputy Chief Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government comprising Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress.

“Uddhav Thackeray has become the Chief Minister for the first time, but I don’t see him participating in debates or replyiing to them. Instead, it seems that ‘proxy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’ is running the show in the government,” Fadnavis told mediapersons on the last day of the Budget Session.

However, he added that since Thackeray is holding a Constitutional position for the first time, he would not pass any judgement on his performance.

“There are so many leaders to guide him like NCP President Sharad Pawar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and more,” Fadnavis added on a lighter note.

–IANS

qn/arm