INDIA

Ajit Pawar lauds PM Modi, reposes faith in EVMs

NewsWire
0
0

Raising eyebrows in the Opposition circles, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and expressed full faith in the EVMs used during elections.

“What’s wrong with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)? I personally have full faith in them. When people lose elections, they blame EVMs instead of accepting the people’s verdict,” Pawar said while talking to mediapersons here.

Attempting to put at rest the EVM controversy, Pawar asked if EVMs were indeed faulty, then Opposition parties would have never won elections and come to power in states such as Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala or Tamil Nadu.

“I don’t think it is possible to rig EVMs in our country on such a scale. It is a huge system with many checks and balances involved,” said Pawar, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Referring to the Prime Minister, Pawar said said that after winning the elections in 2014, Modi had faced a lot of criticism.

However, it’s a fact that he became very popular among the masses, and the BJP won polls in many states because of him, Pawar said.

The BJP under his leadership repeated the 2014 feat in the 2019 elections, he added.

Pawar also wondered what was the point in raising questions over the Prime Minister’s academic qualifications after nine years in power when there are major issues facing the country such as unemployment, inflation, farmers issues etc.

“What is important to note is that people see his work. Education is not considered a very important criteria in politics,” said Pawar.

He also mentioned how, even in Maharashtra, former Chief Ministers like Vasantdada Patil were not highly educated but had excellent administrative skills and are remembered even today for that.

“During Vasantdada Patil’s tenure, many major academic institutions came up all over the state,” Pawar said.

20230408-224402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Teachers’ recruitment scam: Manik Bhattacharya remanded to 3-day judicial custody

    Won’t tolerate attempts to disturb peace: Kumaraswamy

    V-P calls for renewed thrust to implementing reforms in police

    FIMI objects to K’taka govt’s guidelines restricting dispatch, transport of iron...