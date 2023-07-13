After joining the NDA, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel on Wednesday visited the national capital and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence here.

According to sources, Ajit Pawar is likely to get a ministerial post in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet.

It is being said that Praful Patel, a former Union Minister, is also being considered a “strong contender” for a ministerial post.

Sources said that both Pawar and Patel were expected to put discuss their party’s demands with Shah.

Meanwhile, while interacting with the mediapersons, Praful Patel, also dismissing reports of a rift over the distribution of ministries.

He said: “After the formation of the newly-formed NDA government in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar and I have come to Delhi for the first time.”

He further said there was no rift in the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition government regarding allocation of portfolios.

“Discussions were held with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday. Some ministries are with Shiv Sena and some with BJP, of which NCP will get which ministry, discussions are going on.”

On possibilities of becoming Minister in the Modi government, Patel said “there has been no discussion on the issue yet”.

He will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 18 during a meeting of the NDA constituents.

