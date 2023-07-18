INDIA

Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel meet PM Modi

NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel, who recently joined the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discussed the political situation in Maharashtra. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda were also present during the meeting.

According to sources, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Pawar and Patel met Prime Minister Modi in the presence of Shah and Nadda separately after the NDA meeting at ‘The Ashok Hotel’ in Delhi on Tuesday.

Sources said that after the conclusion of the NDA meeting, the Prime Minister had a one-to-one meeting with the leaders of several other allies.

