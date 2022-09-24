ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ajith Kumar heads to Bangkok for final schedule of ‘Thunivu’

NewsWire
0
1

Actor Ajith Kumar on Saturday left for Bangkok, where the final schedule of shooting of director H. Vinoth’s heist thriller ‘Thunivu’, is to happen.

A picture of the actor, who was seen at the Chennai Airport on Thursday morning, went viral on social media.

Only recently, the unit of director Vinoth’s ‘Thunivu’ had announced the title of the film and its first look.

The film, which was being tentatively referred to as #AK61 until now, has a plot that is believed to revolve around a bank heist.

Interestingly, the unit had erected a giant set resembling Chennai’s popular landmark Mount Road in Hyderabad where certain important scenes of the film were shot in its previous schedules.

After the schedule in Bangkok, Ajith is expected to move on to his next project, which is to be directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Manju Warrier plays the female lead in the film and the actress too is expected to join the sets in Bangkok.

20220924-150404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vidyut Jammwal: Never too late to start training in martial arts

    Sunny Leone: I want to stay here

    Vignesh Shivan hopes ‘Pebbles’ makes it to shortlist of Oscar finalists

    ‘Radhe Shyam’ director isn’t happy with negative response for film