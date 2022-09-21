ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming action thriller titled ‘Thunivu’

NewsWire
0
0

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming action thriller, which is being directed by H. Vinoth and was tentatively called AK61, has been titled ‘Thunivu’, its makers announced on Wednesday.

The first look poster of the film, which also had the title of the film on it, has Ajith relaxing on a chair with a semi-automatic weapon in his hand. The title has the tagline, ‘No Guts, No Glory’.

The film, which is a Boney Kapoor production (just like ‘Valimai’, another Ajith Kumar-Vinoth collaboration), has a plot that revolves around a bank heist.

Interestingly, the unit had erected a giant set resembling Chennai’s popular landmark Mount Road in Hyderabad where certain important scenes of the film were shot in its previous schedules. Just one more schedule of shooting is left.

After the last schedule, Ajith is expected to move on to his next project, which is to be directed by Vignesh Shivan.

20220921-203201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    15 yrs of ‘Dhoom 2’: Vijay Krishna Acharya recalls his favourite...

    ‘Bhediya’ unleashes terror with chilling motion poster

    An honour to share screen with Vijay Sethupathi: Sundeep

    Himanshu Malhotra spurned OTT offers because of ‘bold content’