ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ajith to shoot in Arakku Valley for ‘#AK61’?

NewsWire
0
0

If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, actor Ajith Kumar is to next shoot at the scenic Arakku Valley in Vizag for his upcoming heist thriller that is being directed by H Vinoth.

The grapevine has it that Ajith will be shooting for the climax of the film in Arakku Valley for a week.

The film, which is being tentatively referred to as #AK61, has a plot that revolves around a bank heist.

The unit had erected a giant set resembling Chennai’s popular landmark Mount Road in Hyderabad where certain important scenes of the film were shot in its previous schedules.

Rumours suggest that Ajith, who recently chose to take a break from shooting by going on a riding expedition in Europe and then following it up with participation in a shooting competition, is refreshed and eager to shoot.

The last schedule of the film is yet to get over. Once the film is done, Ajith is expected to move on to his next project, which is to be directed by Vignesh Shivan.

20220816-162006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Munna bhaiyya’ Divyenndu enjoys his day off with wife by poolside

    Benedict Cumberbatch has voiced his support for Ukraine

    Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ to clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Prithviraj’

    Actors goes nostalgic as ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ completes 300 episodes