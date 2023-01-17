INDIA

AK-203 assault rifles to boost firepower of Indian Army

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian Army will soon be equipped with AK-203 assault rifles to be manufactured in India using the latest technology.

India will produce six lakh AK 203 assault rifles with the help of Russia over the next 10 years. After being stuck for many years due to several issues, the production of AK-203 assault rifle has started in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

Being light in nature, the AK 203 assault rifles are equipped with state-of-the-art technology that makes it excellent in all-weather conditions. The assault rifle can fire 700 rounds in a minute. According to experts, the range of this rifle is from 500 to 800 metres.

Its one magazine has the capacity of 30 rounds. The weight of the AK 203 assault rifle is 3.8 kg and the length is 705 mm (stock folded).

After the commencement of production, 5,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles will be supplied to the Army by March. Under the second installment, 70,000 AK 203 rifles will be given to the Army in the next 32 months.

Under this scheme, 100 per cent indigenous version of AK 203 assault rifle is to be produced in India under the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited in Amethi. There is also a plan to increase the production and facilities in the future.

20230117-231403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Instagram tool to protect users from nude photos in their DMs

    Idol wing of TN police struggles due to lack of manpower

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan resume semifinal battle

    India logs 4,912 fresh Covid cases, 37 deaths