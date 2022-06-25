Odisha police have recovered a AK-47 rifle and a pistol from a notorious criminal following an encounter in the state’s Rourkela city on Saturday, police said.

The encounter took place in Sundargarh district, where two criminals including the injured one have been arrested, said Rourkela Superintendent of Police, Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo.

“We have seized one AK-47, a single shot pistol and 20 live bullets from the two criminals. The injured criminal is under treatment and now out of danger,” said the police officer.

He further said that the police had some inputs regarding the criminals and patrolling and checking was intensified in the region.

When police raided a hideout of criminals and the miscreants opened fire at the police team, the police in retaliation opened fire and one of the criminals was injured in the encounter.

The criminals — hailing from Jharkhand, arrived in Rourkela city with a specific target. However, due to police action, they failed to do so, the official said.

