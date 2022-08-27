BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

AK Spintex corrects “grammatical mistakes” to announce demise of promoter

BSE listed company A. K. Spintex has carried out changes in “grammatical errors” to an earlier announcement regarding the demise of its promoter.

“We regret to inform you the sad demise of Smt. Saroj Devi Chhabra (Promoter of Company Holding) 4,41,000 (8.71 per cent) equity shares. Further, the intimation dated 25.08.2022 sent with grammatical mistakes. Hence,this letter supercedes in all respect of the earlier letter dated 25.08.2022 which was sent with grammatical mistakes. You are requested to please take on record the above said information of the company for your reference and further needful”, A.K. Spintex said in an intimation to BSE on Saturday.

The earlier intimation on August 25 had led to the company being trolled due to these “grammatical errors”. The earlier intimation read: “We are pleased to inform that Promoter of our company Smt. Saroj Devi Chhabra holding 4,41,000 Shares (8.76 per cent) is no more in this world.”

“You are requested to please take on record the above said information of the company for your reference and further needful,” it added.

The earlier intimation had led to trolling which included calling the signatory overworked and others advised them to use subtle language to hide their intentions.

