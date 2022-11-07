INDIA

Akali Dal expels Bibi Jagir Kaur from party’s primary membership

NewsWire
0
0

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday expelled Bibi Jagir Kaur from the primary membership of the party for indulging in anti-party activities, including becoming party to a conspiracy to break the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Announcing this, SAD Disciplinary Committee Chairman Sikander Singh Maluka said disciplinary action had been taken against Bibi Jagir Kaur after exhausting all options, including giving her an opportunity to present her point of view through a personal hearing on Monday.

“SAD has always sought to present panthic unity by putting forward a single candidate for the post of President of the SGPC after the party President takes the views of all members individually. We fail to understand why Bibi Jagir Kaur wanted to change this norm and create confusion in the Sikh community as it only helps forces inimical to the panth.”

Detailing the case, Maluka said Bibi Jagir Kaur had started preparing to contest the SGPC elections three months back by approaching members.

He said with the aim of maintaining unity in the party, senior SAD leaders Daljit Singh Cheema and Surjit Singh Rakhra, had approached her and urged her to abide by party discipline.

“Even SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal apprised her about the view point of SGPC members and counselled her not to insist on contesting the polls.”

Asserting that Bibi Jagir Kaur remained insistent, Maluka said that she started calling up and meeting members to solicit their support.

“Things got out of hand when there were complaints from SGPC members that senior BJP leader and Minority Commission Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura was ringing up members to solicit support for Bibi Jagir Kaur.”

20221107-165403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    National-level cyclist lodges FIR against coach for inappropriate behaviour

    K’taka HC tells special court to reconsider corruption case against Yediyurappa

    Guj varsity to start Hindu studies course with new semester

    Gold donations pour in for Telangana’s Yadadri temple