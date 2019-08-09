Akali Dal in talks with BJP for Haryana polls

Chandigarh, Aug 16 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) would contest the upcoming Haryana assembly polls with the BJP and negotiations for seat sharing are currently on, party leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder said on Friday.

Talking to media here, Bhunder, party’s core committee member and in-charge of Haryana political affairs, said party members were briefed about the developments on the negotiations with the BJP.

Also, the party leadership took feedback from the senior Haryana Shriomani Akali Dal leaders on the prospects of party leaders in the ensuing elections.

Bhunder said a huge congregation would be held in connection with the 550 birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in Kurukshetra on September 7.

