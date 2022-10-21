INDIA

Akali Dal issues notice to former MP Brar for ‘anti-party’ utterances

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday issued a show cause notice to former MP Jagmeet Singh Brar, asking him to explain his “anti-party” utterances within one week, failing which disciplinary action would be initiated against him.

The notice was issued by SAD disciplinary committee Chairman Sikander Singh Maluka.

The notice noted that there were three specific complaints against the former MP. It said party workers of the Maur constituency had filed a complaint against him asserting that his needless statements had damaged the image of the party in the constituency.

The disciplinary committee has also taken note of the some video clippings which Brar has uploaded on social media which seek to encourage factionalism and divide the party.

Besides, the party has also taken a strong view of the press conference held by Brar on October 10 in Chandigarh in which he appointed himself as the convener of a 21-member unity coordination committee despite not being authorised to do so by the party.

