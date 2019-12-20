Akali Dal leader shot dead in Amritsar district

Amritsar, Jan 2 (IANS) Akali leader Gurdeep Singh, who is believed to be close to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia, was gunned down by unidentified assailants in his home village in Amritsar district on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

His wife is sarpanch of Umarpura village.

Singh, who suffered eight gunshot injuries, was returning from a gurdwara when he was attacked.

Police have filed a case against gangster Harmanjit Singh, his father Nirmal Singh and three others.

–IANS

vg/vd