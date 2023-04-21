The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday demanded the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj for being involved in extortion in a flesh trade case along with his father Surinder Kamboj.

Stating that the arrest of Surinder Kamboj in the Rs 10 lakh flesh trade extortion case was not enough, SAD senior leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said: “Goldy Kamboj cannot get away claiming that he is estranged from his father. If this was so, Surinder Kamboj could not have presided over the Republic Day function at Fazilka this year.”

Stating that there was more to meet the eye, Grewal demanded the immediate arrest and questioning of Goldy Kamboj to get to the bottom of the extortion case as well as expose the extortion racket being run by the father-son duo.

Asserting that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had a lot to answer, Grewal said: “The AAP government was supposed to usher in a corruption free reign in the state. They had promised to end corruption in four weeks. The opposite has happened. Corruption has increased tenfold with the common man also being affected.”

He said the Chief Minister should tell Punjabis why action was not being taken against Goldy Kamboj as well as other tainted AAP leaders like Vijay Singla and Fauja Singh Sarari who had been accused of corrupt activities.

“The Chief Minister is yet to release the audio tape in which he claimed he had recorded Vijay Singla’s confession nor taken action against Sarari who led an extortion racket as a minister.

“Attempts were also made to save MLA Amit Rattan whose personal assistant accepted a bribe in his presence but the government had to take action against Rattan under public pressure.”

Meanwhile, party general secretary Parambans Singh Romana said attempts were being made to save Surinder Kamboj in the flesh trade extortion case by registering a cross complaint of rape against the complainant Sunil Kumar.

Both leaders also took on AAP for giving the party ticket to a turncoat with a questionable reputation in Jalandhar city.

Grewal said the AAP convener had publicly stated that his party would not pick up garbage from other parties.

