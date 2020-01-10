Akali Dal seeks CBI probe in Rs 4,100 cr Punjab power scams

Chandigarh, Jan 15 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday urged Governor V.P. Singh Badnore to direct the Congress government in Punjab to recommend a CBI inquiry to probe the nexus among ministers, Congress leaders and officials in the Rs 4,100-crore power scams.

A high-level party delegation led by President Sukhbir Badal also urged the Governor to direct the state to dismiss all ministers and officials who had dealt with the relevant files which had caused a Rs 4,100 crore loss to the state.

While demanding sealing of the relevant files to ensure they were not tampered with, the SAD delegation urged the Governor to ask the government to pay the additional power tariff hikes due to the scams from the treasury instead of charging the common man.

The delegation said the additional burden should be realised from those found guilty after due inquiry.

Sukhbir Badal said both the power scams had caused the state loss of Rs 4,100 crore due to wilful connivance and large-scale corruption.

Explaining the modus operandi, he said the state had deliberately lost important cases in the court and tribunal after hefty amounts had been taken by certain persons from private companies. He said this was achieved by concealing important information from the courts and misrepresenting facts to benefit private players.

