HEALTHINDIA

Akali Dal slams Punjab govt for closing down rural dispensaries

NewsWire
0
0

Shiromani Akali Dal legal wing President Arshdeep Singh Kler on Tuesday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for issuing notifications to close down all rural dispensaries in Punjab and transferring doctors and accompanying staff to Aam Aadmi clinics.

Kler told the media here that the step would not only destroy the rural health infrastructure, painstakingly developed over decades, but would also deprive rural people of health services which they were earlier getting at doorsteps.

He slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for becoming party to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s conspiracy to destroy Sikh heritage by changing the nomenclature of satellite centres established in memory of five Panj Piaras of Guru Gobind Singh in Amritsar.

He said the Chief Minister had also hurt Sikh sentiments by affixing his picture on the satellite centres.

He also disclosed how the government proposed to misuse public funds by planning a Rs 30 crore campaign to publicise the Rs 10 crore Aam Aadmi clinic initiative.

“The CM claims 10 lakh people have benefited from the Mohalla clinics. If this is so, why does the government need Rs 30 crore to publicise this initiative,” he asked.

20230131-185003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gambhir sets up free Covid vax camps in East Delhi

    Telangana Cabinet meets on Tuesday to decide on lockdown

    China ready to strengthen vaccine cooperation with Thailand: FM

    Andhra reports 18,561 new Covid cases, 109 deaths