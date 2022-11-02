INDIA

Akali Dal suspends Jagir Kaur from party

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday suspended senior leader Jagir Kaur from the party and issued a two-day ultimatum to her to stop anti-party activities, failing which strict disciplinary action would be taken against her.

Announcing this, SAD Disciplinary Committee Chairman Sikander Singh Maluka said it was mandatory for Jagir Kaur to clarify that she would not contest the forthcoming elections to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

“If she does not do this, the party is bound to act against her as no one is above party discipline,” he told the media here.

Giving details, Maluka said Jagir Kaur was indulging in anti-party activities since the last few months and was working in conjunction with forces inimical towards SAD.

He said the party had tried its best to counsel Jagir Kaur with senior leaders, Daljit Singh Cheema and Surjit Singh Rakhra, holding a three-hour-long meeting with her recently. “Earlier party President Sukhbir Singh Badal also met her but she remained adamant on contesting the SGPC elections.”

The Disciplinary Committee Chairman said the party had also received complaints from SGPC members that Jagir Kaur was pressuring them to support her as the candidate for the post of President of the SGPC.

He said the leader’s statements in the media also indicated that she was adamant on contesting the elections even against the wishes of the party.

Meanwhile, Maluka said the disciplinary committee, which met here, has also considered the reply submitted by senior leader Jagmeet Singh Brar to the show-cause notice issued to him and found it unsatisfactory.

“We will give him another opportunity to explain his utterances and actions before proceeding in the matter,” he added.

