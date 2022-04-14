Actress Akanksha Singh will soon be seen on the big screen paired opposite Ajay Devgn in the intense drama, ‘Runway 34’. Akanksha has a pivotal role in the movie, as she plays the role of Captain Vikrant Khanna’s (Ajay Devgn) wife.

The movie has Ajay Devgn playing the lead role as well as directing the movie and the actress revealed that it was fascinating to watch Ajay Devgn multitask on the set.

In an interview with IANS, Akanksha Singh spoke about what it was like to share screen space with Devgn. She said, “It was quite fascinating for me to watch how Ajay sir was directing and acting in the same scene. Of course, it was not easy, especially in some of those action sequences. But Ajay sir is a master in it I guess because he was handling multi-tasking with so much ease.”

While the shoot of the movie was happening, Akanksha sustained a leg injury which required her leg to be in a plaster and she even had to shoot some sequences with her plaster on.

She spoke about how cooperative everyone on the set was and how much they accommodated for her injury. “Throughout that time, I was in a wheelchair but Ajay sir and all our crew members were so supportive. In one of the plane sequences, when I was almost immobile, they picked me up and put me in the place and stood by me throughout, including Ajay sir. It is my first big project in Bollywood and this is such a special memory,” the actress shared.

Akanksha Singh started her career with theatre and made her screen debut with the small screen for a TV show titled, ‘Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha’. Akanksha also spoke about how she wished to work with Amitabh Bachchan.

The actress spoke about meeting the legendary actor on the set. She said, ““I remember meeting him for the first time on the set of the film. Though I did not have a dialogue with him, I told him how happy I am just sharing screen space with him. He smiled and asked me what happened to my legs, and how I am commuting on the set to the hotel.”

“When he got to know I am using a walker, the next day he got me a bugge and said, ‘Use this, it is better and more comforting.’ Such gesture says a lot about the kind-hearted man he is,” she added.

‘Runway 34’ will be releasing in theatres on April 29 and apart from Ajay Devgn, Akanksha Singh and Amitabh Bachchan, the movie also stars, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani and Angira Dhar in pivotal roles.