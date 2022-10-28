INDIASPORTS

Akanksha Vyavahare creates Weightlifting National records in 40kg category at Khelo India tournament

Maharashtra-based weightlifter Akanksha Vyavahare has created new national records in the 40kg weight category at the Khelo India National Ranking Women’s Weightlifting tournament Phase 2 here on Friday.

The weightlifter, also a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, has created the NRs in all 3 scores – Snatch, Clean & Jerk and Total.

Akanksha bettered her existing Snatch national record, by lifting 60kg. She recorded 71kg in the Clean & Jerk, and on the process, registering a total lift of 131kg. She competed in the 40kg Youth Girls’ category.

Meanwhile, Tokyo 2020 Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu was present during the opening ceremony earlier in the day.

Speaking about the importance of the Khelo India women’s leagues, Mirabai mentioned, “The leagues are very important as many girls are coming across and representing different States and UTs of India. The exposure being provided will very beneficial for all girls in the coming future.

“This is a big platform, especially for the young generation and the new crop of weightlifters who have just started. Many of the girls are doing very well. This will show up in the coming years for India as to who will be doing the nation proud in weightlifting,” the National Games 2022 gold medalist added.

Mirabai won the gold medal in Phase 1 of the Khelo India Weightlifting tournament in Himachal Pradesh earlier this year.

