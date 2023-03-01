Akasa Air has completed six months of operations and with the delivery of one aircraft every 15 days, the airline has reached a fleet size of 18 aircraft. It has flown over 1 million passengers since its launch in August 2022.

Six months into operations, the airline is operating more than 700 weekly flights across 14 domestic destinations including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Agartala, Goa, Vizag, Pune, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Varanasi across 23 unique routes.

With 36 daily flights from Bengaluru, Akasa Air is the third largest domestic carrier in the city.

The airline has flown a total of 0.5 million passengers from the city, which contributes to 70 per cent of the total number of passengers flown across its network to date.

With a growing demand for air travel to and from Bengaluru, the airline has significantly scaled up its operations from the city, currently connecting it with daily flights to 12 destinations across the country.

Speaking at an event to mark the airline’s first six months of operations, Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air said: “We have successfully executed our ambitious and unprecedented scale up plans over the last 200 days. As we have grown and delivered to our plans, Akasa Air has become the preferred carrier for an increasing number of travellers across the country.

“As India’s greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline, we will continue to strengthen our network and service offerings and extend an unmatched travel experience to our passengers. Bengaluru being our first home is special in many ways and we are proud of the growing connectivity we are able to offer from the city,” Dube said.

“As we plan our next phase of expansion to serve India’s increasing travel demands, both domestic and international, we remain committed to our focus of connecting people, cultures and cities underscored by our warm, efficient and inclusive customer service,” he added

Speaking on the occasion, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder, and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air said: “I am happy to report that we carried our 1 millionth revenue passenger within six months of our operations. Alongside, we are predicted to achieve an average of 100 flights per day, starting March 10 — the first time ever that a new airline in India has managed to breach the daily 100 flights mark at such a short span of time. With this, we will also offer 700 flights per week, well within 200 days of operations. We are on track to receive our 20th aircraft this summer and remain focussed on establishing a strong national presence, providing linkages from metro to tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country.”

An airline spokesperson said that since its launch, Akasa Air has continued to launch customer friendly offerings to ensure customers can experience an inclusive, warm, comfortable and efficient flying experience.

Speaking on product, service and customer experience, Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air said: “The first six months have been extremely satisfying and it has been a privilege to bring the unique Akasa Experience to the Indian skies. Our industry-leading and customer friendly products and services have made a positive impact while creating a warm, friendly and inclusive travel experience.”

