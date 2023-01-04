BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Akasa Air introduces in-flight safety manual in Braille for visual impaired

Akasa Air on Wednesday introduced its in-flight safety manual in Braille for persons with visual impairment.

Akasa Air has partnered with The Xavier’s Resource Centre for the Visually Challenged (XRCVC) to develop this Braille in-flight safety manual, which provides an explanation of the safety instructions in English and Hindi.

The safety manual provided to passengers onboard upon request, covers detailed instructions on seat belt operation, location of emergency exits and life jackets, tactile diagrams that help orient passengers to aircraft and aircraft positions and other essential safety information.

Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air, said: “We are committed to being socially cohesive with a focus on being dependable, warm, efficient, and reliable and our Braille in-flight safety manual is a testimony to this commitment. We are extremely grateful to Dr Sam Taraporevala and the entire team at XRCVC for their guidance and constant support in our endeavour towards inclusive travel.”

Taraporevala, Executive Director, XRCVC, said: “The Xavier’s Resource Centre for the Visually Challenged (XRCVC), a department of St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai is a national level support and advocacy centre for persons with disabilities. The XRCVC was set up in 2003 as an Assistive Technology support centre for students with visual impairment in higher education. Akasa Air’s Braille in-flight safety manual is an example of an airline taking a step towards social inclusion.”

Akasa Air has placed a firm order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, powered by CFM fuel efficient, LEAP-1B engines. The 737 MAX family aircraft deliver superior efficiency in reducing fuel use and carbon emissions, fulfilling the airline’s promise of being an environmentally friendly company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies.

20230104-192603

