Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, has selected an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered product to make air travel affordable by leveraging accurate and real-time airfare data.

AirGain by RateGain allows access and agility to act upon changing market dynamics and optimize air fares in real time to provide the best prices to its customers.

The AI-powered platform empowers airline revenue and pricing teams with the most accurate and reliable market insights to build a competitive pricing strategy.

Through an easy-to-use UI that allows faster decision making, AirGain allows the airlines to get notified whenever there is a change in the market.

Additionally, the intelligence provides the user with real-time competitor insights across channels to reduce disparity and revenue losses.

Commenting on the partnership, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said: “At Akasa Air we are developing tech-enabled strategies and building a data-driven organization that will aid us in providing our customers the most affordable fares along with a customer centric flying experience.

“AirGain’s nimble solution delivering real-time air travel information across channels will help us achieve a dynamic allocation of fares furthering our mission to make air travel accessible to everyone in India.”

Bhanu Chopra, Chairman and Managing Director, RateGain, said, “A new airline like Akasa Air, comes to the market with the mindset to adopt the latest technology, and we are delighted that the team decided to choose AirGain to power their growth journey.

“As Akasa grows, our product AirGain will help in maximising revenues by providing accurate and real-time competitive intelligence. AirGain was selected based on data accuracy and delivery, easy-to-use UI, and the extensive support available to Akasa through our dedicated teams -and we are committed to deliver on this promise.”

Akasa Air launched its first commercial flight on August 7

20220930-102002