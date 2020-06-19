Akasa, Raftaar create a fun song about heartbreak

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Singer Akasa has collaborated with rapper Raftaar for “Naiyyo”, which they describe as a fun song about heartbreak.

“‘Naiyyo’ is super special because I have finally been able to turn emotions and feelings into words and a melody — it has creatively been the most fulfilling thing ever! It’s a fun song that a person suffering from heartbreak and also a person who is in a relationship can enjoy,” Akasa said.

“The track is super groovy and the visuals are vibrant and colourful. The best part is being my extreme dramatic self and having Raftaar on board as I’ve been a big fan of his. I am excited and nervous for the audience to hear it,” she added.

The song is a musical take on the relationship drama that millennials may have experienced. “Naiyyo” also marks Akasa’s debut as a composer and a lyricist.

Talking about the song, Raftaar said: “Love is love and I feel like sometimes millennials don’t understand that it can be just that easy. Even if we live in an era of online dating and random hook ups, deep down inside this is what we all want.”

“A lot of the emotions millennials face today revolve around relationships. Couples often have the illusive ‘our song’ that is usually chosen because the words define their experiences together and I hope this song becomes just that for those who break up easy but make up even stronger and cement their love story,” he added.

The song will release on June 24.

–IANS

