Akash Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, on Saturday announced the launch of Jio 5G services in Rajasthan from the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdrawa town in Rajsamand district.

Akash Ambani reached Nathdwara at around 11 a.m. along with his wife and offered his prayers at the temple of Shrinathji, the deity of the Ambani family, before announcing the launch of 5G services in Nathdrawa.

“Service to humanity is one of the most endearing facets of Indian culture, the roots of which can be found in our socio-religious traditions. As stated earlier, 5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India.

“This is a step in that direction to enable every Indian with JioTrue5G. Today, we have powered the first True 5G-enabled Wi-Fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinath Ji. With this, we will power many more such locations and allow them to trial our services. In addition, we welcome Chennai as our latest city to be added to Jio True5G Welcome Offer,” Akash Ambani said on the occasion.

“As promised during the recent launch, JioTrue5G will expand to more cities, and Chennai is the latest city to be added to the Jio Welcome Offer. Invited Jio users in Chennai can access unlimited 5G data at up to 1 Gbps and experience JioTrue5G,” he added.

The Reliance Jio Chairman also wished everyone a Happy Diwali and said that high-speed internet will reach every nook and corner of the country soon.

On October 5, Jio Had started 5G services in the country from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi.

