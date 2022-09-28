BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Akash Ambani named to TIME100 NEXT list

NewsWire
0
0

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Jio has been named to the TIME100 NEXT — TIME’s list of the world’s rising stars. TIME100 Next highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism, and more.

Akash Ambani is the only Indian to feature in the list.

“The scion of Indian industrialist royalty, Akash Ambani was always expected to rise in business. But he has been putting in hard work. Ambani was promoted in June to chairman of Jio, India’s largest telecom company, with over 426 ­million subscribers, after being controversially handed a board seat at just 22. He’s since played a key role landing multibillion dollar investments from Google and Facebook. If he handles Jio well, he may be given a crack at larger chunks of the family’s conglomerate,” said the profile in Time 100 Next.

20220928-185203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NDTV hits 10% upper circuit, shares double since start of 2022

    Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala left a will, set to bequeath Rs...

    Air India puts several realty assets across the country on the...

    S.Korean banks’ household loan keeps growing in August