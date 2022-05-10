ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Akash Makhija thrilled to share screen space with Alia Bhatt for ad

TV actor Akash Makhija popularly known for featuring in shows like ‘Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii’, ‘Har Mard Ka Dard’, ‘Half Girlfriend’ among others, is delighted to share screen space with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.

He says: “I’m delighted to have a chance to work along Alia Bhatt. She is one of the actress any actor would love to share screen space with. Though it wasn’t for a fiction but for a commercial. Still I’m thankful to my destiny for this wonderful opportunity. It was a great experience working along with her. Indeed she is a diva and there is a lot to learn from her be it her professionalism or her mesmerising behaviour.”

The actor currently seen in the show ‘Nirmal Pathak ki Ghar Wapsi’ desires to work with her again.

He adds: “I enjoyed how fluently she shoots for scenes and makes the atmosphere so friendly. Undoubtedly she is one of the most talented actresses in the Bollywood industry, we can’t help but admire her always-on-point fashion sense that constantly gives us endless style inspiration. I would love to work with her again.”

