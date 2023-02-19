INDIA

‘Akbar, Babur or Aurangzeb are not our heroes’, says Ramdev

NewsWire
0
0

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday said that Akbar, Babur or Aurangzeb are not the heroes, but Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the superhero.

He was speaking at a programme organised by the Goa government to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Ponda, South district of Goa.

“Mostly in state boards or NCERT books, we have been taught wrong history. (In these books) Mughals are glorified. This has to be changed. Akbar, Babur or Aurangzeb are not our heroes. Our superheroes are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rana Pratap, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh and those who sacrificed their lives for the nation,” Baba Ramdev said.

He said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had a victorious life. “We should know this history,” he said.

Ramdev said that Shivaji Maharaj never discriminated against any religion or class, but took everyone together.

Speaking about the crisis in Pakistan, he said that it will be divided into four parts.

“Pakistan is going through a financial crisis. Pakistan will be soon divided into four parts. It will remain a small nation,” he said.

20230219-150403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Assam to set up 1,000 MW capacity solar power plant

    Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s vegetable recommendations for winter

    Despite highest literacy rate, Keralites keep falling prey to fly-by-night operators

    53% population in MP receives first vaccine jab