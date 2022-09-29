INDIASPORTS

Akbar Ebrahim re-elected FMSCI president for a third term

Akbar Ebrahim was on Thursday re-elected as the president of the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the national governing body for the sport, at its Annual General Meeting held here.

Ebrahim, representing Meco Motorsport, will be serving a third term of two years, following his stints in 2016-18 and 2020-22.

Earlier this year, he was elected president of the FIA International Karting Commission, the FMSCI informed in a release on Thursday.

Gautam B. Shantappa, representing the Karnataka Motorsports Club, was elected vice-president.

The full list of FMSCI Council:

President: Akbar Ebrahim (Meco Motorsports). Vice-President: Gautham B Shantappa (Karnataka Motor Sports Club).

