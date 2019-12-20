Akbar Padamsee no more at 91

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) Akbar Padamsee, one of Indias finest contemporary artists, recipient of the Padma Bhushan honour passed away in Coimbatore on the evening of January 6 at the age of 91. A pass-out of JJ School of art, this Mumbai-based painter, who also spent a considerable time in Paris was one of the pioneers of modern Indian art along with MF Husain and FN Souza and part of the Progressive Artists Group.

Born in 1928 in Mumbai, in an earlier interview to this correspondent, Padamsee stressed on the need for an artist to continuously reinvent himself. “The one who creates cannot afford to be lazy. There is so much to explore, both outside and inside,” he had said.

Arrested by the Mumbai Police for ‘obscenity’ during his first solo exhibition at the Jehangir Art Gallery (for the paintings ‘Lovers -1’ and ‘Lovers-2’), Padamsee was let go by the judge after MF Husain testified in his favour. He, however, preferred to keep a low profile.

Working in diverse mediums including oil, water colour and computer graphics, Padamsee, who was also a sculptor, lithographer, filmmaker and photographer set up the Vision Exchange Workshop for artists and filmmakers.

The artist, who was primary interested in constructing form took to drawing at the age of four, was well known for his metascapes (combining cityscapes and landscapes), and was not averse to using latest technology. “I have always believed in continuously updating myself. There is little point in being averse to using latest tools.”

Born in an affluent business family, his father Hassan Padamsee owned several buildings and ran a glassware and furniture business. Several major contemporary artists took to the social media, remembering Padamsee. Artist Atul Dodiya writes, “My true mentor. Akbar, will miss you forever.” Poet, critic and cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote wrote on Twitter, “Akbar Padamsee has passed into the ages. I lose another early mentor, from whose guidance in matters both philosophical and practical I benefited greatly in my early 20’s.

Whenever we met, over the years, we came back to our shared interests: Sanskrit, rasa theory and Shaiva thought.”

The artist, who had been keeping unwell for quite some time was spending time at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore where he breathed his last.

–IANS

sukant/in