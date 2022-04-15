INDIA

Akhand Bharat when each person from all castes lives with unity: Gehlot on Bhagwat’s statement

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the RSS of cashing in on the names of veteran leaders like Sardar Patel, BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. He said that the RSS never believed in them, however they are taking their names just for the sake of winning elections.

“Neither the Jan Sangh, now BJP, nor the RSS ever believed in them; however, now they are taking their names for electoral benefit,” he added.

He was answering a question on RSS veteran Mohan Bhagwat’s claim that Akhand Bharat will be created in the next 15 years.

“They talk of Akhand Bharat but Sardar Patel had banned them. They gave it in writing that they will never participate in politics and shall only participate in cultural acts and for social causes.”

The RSS in fact should visit each house to spread the message of love, harmony and non-violence to people from all castes and religions.

Akhand Bharat will be made when each person from all castes starts living with brotherhood and love, he said.

20220415-203402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha oppn besieges Speaker for rejecting adjournment notice

    ED attaches property in fraud case by real estate firm

    NGT acts on encroachment complaint in Greater Noida’s Surajpur Wetland

    Battle for UP: Turncoats turn their backs on BJP