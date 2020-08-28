Akhara Parishad wants common civil code, check on population

Prayagraj, Aug 28 (IANS) The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the apex body of all the 13 recognised Hindu monastic orders (akharas) in the country, has now demanded a law to check rising population and the implementation of the Common Civil Code in the country.

ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri said that the enactment of a two-child law was needed to check population. The Mahant said that a certain community enjoys minority status, but is persecuting the majority community.

He cited the recent arrest of a girl of another community in Prayagraj for using profanity and abusive remarks for Hindu deities in a video which went viral on social media.

The Mahant said, “Even before the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, some elements were talking about demolishing it. They have been challenging the Sanatan culture.”

He said that the growing population of this community in the country could become a huge threat in the coming days.

“Common civil code and population control law can only be brought by the BJP government. If this government does so, then BJP will rule for the next 50 years,” he said.

If these measures are not taken, then the followers of the Sanatan Dharma in the country will also have to consider increasing their population.

The ABAP president urged intellectuals and leaders of the minority community to convince their people to adopt population control measures and dissuade them from issuing statements that hurt the religious sentiments of the followers of Sanatan Dharma.

–IANS

amita/dpb