Akhil aims a step better at Misano World Circuit

Bengaluru, June 27 (IANS) Akhil Rabindra, the only Asian racer who got selected for the Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy earlier this year, is all set to compete in the fourth event of the GT 4 European Series at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy from June 28-30.

With one podium finish at Brands Hatch and a top five finish at Paul Ricard in the silver category, Akhil and teammate Florian Thoma has had a decent run of form for PROsport Performance driving an Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4. They currently sit at the sixth position on the leaderboard with 46 points after 3 events.

Misano World Circuit is a 4.226 km long track consisting of 16 turning points, which has played host to a number of major races, including the likes of San Marino Motorcycle Grand Prix, Superbike World Championship, Formula Renault, Blanchpain Sprint and DTM.

Speaking before the race, Akhil said: “We have been performing well and it has been a great team effort so far. We really want to make sure that we go a step better than the last race and again claim a podium spot like Brands Hatch.”

The race weekend scheduled from June 28-30 will include the qualifying race on June 29 followed by Race 1 and then Race 2 on June 30.

The two GT4 European Series races at the Misano World Circuit will be streamed live on the GT4 European Series website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

–IANS

kk/arm