Bengaluru-born Akhil Rabindra, the only Asian on the European GT4 Series Grid, finished the third round of the series with a fifth and eighth finish at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium in the Pro-AM category

This is the second season that Rabindra is representing the Racing Spirit of Leman along with his Belgian teammate, Rodrigue Gillion as he drives the Aston Martin Vantage AMR in this season.

Akhil began the round with P8 in Qualification 1 where he finished two laps with a timing of 2:31.348. While his team member Gillion managed secure P11 in Qualifying 2 for the team with a timing of 2:35.008 finishing three laps.

In the main races of the series, Rabindra started Race 1 at P8 in the Pro-AM category and 27th overall in the grid and Gillion finished the race on an impressive P5 in the Pro-AM category.

The duo started Race 2 in the grid at P11 in the Pro-AM category. Post Gillion’s start in race 2, Rabindra managed to climb up places and finish the race impressively at P8 in the Pro-AM category with a timing of 1:02:25.058.

Talking about the race, Rabindra said, “We are happy with our progress this weekend, we got our best-ever result of P5 in the category. Race two was a bit trickier with the wet conditions and we might have left a couple of positions on the table. Misano is a track we both like and we are looking forward to an even stronger result.”

Rabindra currently is in 8th position in the Pro-AM driver’s classification table with 38 points.

Rabindra had a spectacular domestic season winning the Drivers’ Championship in the inaugural season of the Indian Racing League. Akhil Rabindra will be back on the grid for Round 4 of the European GT4 at Misano circuit in Italy which will take place from July 14–16.

2023070132555