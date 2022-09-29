INDIA

Akhilesh becomes SP President for third time

NewsWire
0
0

Akhilesh Yadav was on Thursday unanimously elected as the Samajwadi Party President for the third consecutive term.

Samajwadi Party’s secretary general Prof Ram Gopal Yadav said Akhilesh Yadav was the only candidate for the post.

Akhilesh became SP President for the first time at an emergency meeting of the party in January 2017 when he took over the reins of the party from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In the same year, he got a second term at the party’s national convention in Agra.

Akhilesh’s term as party president will be for five years.

20220929-150804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bhai-dooj’ horror: Maha hospital blaze toll shoots up to 10 (2nd...

    ‘Illegally confined, not allowed to meet lawyer’, says Priyanka Gandhi

    Ahead of Magh Mela in UP, gharial spotted in township

    Kamal Nath calls tribal leaders for meeting on Nov 24